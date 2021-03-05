Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) & QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) and QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. QEP Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Toray Industries pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Toray Industries has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QEP Resources has a beta of 5.24, meaning that its share price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Toray Industries and QEP Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toray Industries 1 2 0 0 1.67 QEP Resources 2 6 2 0 2.00

QEP Resources has a consensus price target of $1.68, indicating a potential downside of 60.86%. Given QEP Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Toray Industries and QEP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A QEP Resources 2.77% 1.39% 0.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Toray Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of QEP Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of QEP Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toray Industries and QEP Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toray Industries $20.33 billion 0.51 $512.18 million $0.64 20.25 QEP Resources $1.21 billion 0.86 -$97.30 million N/A N/A

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than QEP Resources.

Summary

QEP Resources beats Toray Industries on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc. manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. Toray Industries, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company sells oil, condensate, gas, and natural gas liquids to refiners, marketers, midstream service providers, wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, and utility and other companies. QEP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

