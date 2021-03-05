Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Short Interest Update

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 28th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ TRCH opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $302.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.60.

In related news, Director Greg Mccabe bought 1,630,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,593.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

