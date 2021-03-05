Tornado Cash (TORN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.44 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $181.73 or 0.00373227 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $61.24 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.05 or 0.00464249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00069054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00078046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00082184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00050977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.35 or 0.00456654 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,965 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

