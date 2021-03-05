Tornado (TCORE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.18 Million

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Tornado token can now be purchased for $101.47 or 0.00214264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a market cap of $608,807.95 and approximately $1.18 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.24 or 0.00465074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00077838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00081606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.26 or 0.00463002 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.