Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.82

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.82 and traded as high as C$3.95. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.72, with a volume of 62,107 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. ATB Capital reiterated an “ourperform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Total Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,760,000. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,200 shares of company stock valued at $67,020 over the last ninety days.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

