TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in February

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,785,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GRAMF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 633,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,435. TPCO has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRAMF shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TPCO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TPCO in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 SKUs across various factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, and body care products.

