TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Up 56.7% in February

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the January 28th total of 357,800 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,281. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $107.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,063.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 496,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $3,999,992.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,028,568 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCON. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

