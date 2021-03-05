Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $605.69

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 605.69 ($7.91) and traded as high as GBX 680 ($8.88). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 664 ($8.68), with a volume of 21,967 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £193.89 million and a P/E ratio of 68.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 644.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 605.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other Tracsis news, insider Max Cawthra sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.35), for a total value of £479,250 ($626,143.19).

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

