Traders Buy High Volume of Clearway Energy Call Options (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,778 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 973% compared to the typical volume of 259 call options.

CWEN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWEN has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

