Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,028 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,265% compared to the average daily volume of 515 put options.

IEA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. 48,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,166. The stock has a market cap of $321.82 million, a P/E ratio of 224.20 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $107,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,870,837 shares of company stock valued at $148,613,563. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $458,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 993,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

