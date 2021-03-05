Traders Buy Large Volume of Kala Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,043 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 824% compared to the typical daily volume of 221 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Shares of KALA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 135,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,858. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $438.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.