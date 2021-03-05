Traders Buy Large Volume of Talos Energy Call Options (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,469 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 410% compared to the typical volume of 484 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 439,665 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 118,729 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Talos Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 225,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TALO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 46,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,330. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -78.70 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

