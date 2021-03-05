Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 5,390 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,052% compared to the average daily volume of 171 call options.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 5,602 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 339,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,860.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti purchased 2,801 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,173.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $169,986 in the last three months. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,402,000 after acquiring an additional 180,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 169,545 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Dynex Capital by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dynex Capital by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 112,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 56,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,462. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $477.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

