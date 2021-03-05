Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,176 call options on the company. This is an increase of 140% compared to the average daily volume of 1,323 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $876,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,845,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,368,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 500,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,902,517 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGEN stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.95. 54,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,302. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

