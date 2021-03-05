Traders Purchase High Volume of CyrusOne Call Options (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,551 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 972% compared to the average daily volume of 238 call options.

Shares of CONE traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.48. 1,083,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 295.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

