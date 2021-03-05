Traders Purchase High Volume of CyrusOne Call Options (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,551 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 972% compared to the average daily volume of 238 call options.
Shares of CONE traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.48. 1,083,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 295.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
