Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ternium Put Options (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 471 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 789% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ternium by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ternium by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TX. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of Ternium stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. Ternium has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

