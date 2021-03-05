Traders Purchase Large Volume of Uniti Group Call Options (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 22,620 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 910% compared to the average daily volume of 2,239 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,028,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 136,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after acquiring an additional 232,157 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of UNIT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 323,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

