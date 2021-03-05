Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 1-Year High at $161.03

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $161.03 and last traded at $161.03, with a volume of 51155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

