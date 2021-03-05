Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.03

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $161.03 and last traded at $161.03, with a volume of 51155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.40.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.
In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,507,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after buying an additional 1,162,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after buying an additional 435,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.
About Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)
Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
