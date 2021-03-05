Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.03

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $161.03 and last traded at $161.03, with a volume of 51155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,507,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after buying an additional 1,162,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after buying an additional 435,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.