Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Analysts expect Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to announce sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Trane Technologies reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full year sales of $13.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $153.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.44 and its 200-day moving average is $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

