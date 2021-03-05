Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG) Shares Gap Up to $88.00

Shares of Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.15), but opened at GBX 91 ($1.19). Trans-Siberian Gold shares last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.18), with a volume of 551,277 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £78.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90.

In related news, insider Florian Fenner purchased 1,843,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £184,362 ($240,870.13).

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha Gold Mine located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company also holds the license for the development and exploration of the Rodnikova deposit located in South Kamchatka.

