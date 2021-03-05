TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.72.

TSE:RNW traded down C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 562,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,504. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.55. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$10.82 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.70.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

