Transcodium (TNS) Achieves Market Cap of $718,227.45

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $718,227.45 and $3,794.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.61 or 0.00750705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00042445 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,810,864 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Transcodium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

