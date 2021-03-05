Transcodium (TNS) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $622,396.16 and $3,537.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00056164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.51 or 0.00745374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

TNS is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,810,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

