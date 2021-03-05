TransEnterix (TRXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect TransEnterix to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN TRXC traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $4.08. 37,554,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,551,680. The firm has a market cap of $582.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53. TransEnterix has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

In other news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of TransEnterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $308,821.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRXC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

