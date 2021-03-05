Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 51.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.12.

Transocean stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. Transocean has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.24.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 74.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,976 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 96,951 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Transocean by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 1,414,373 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Transocean by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,207 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

