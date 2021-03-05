Travala.com (AVA) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $134.35 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can now be bought for $2.59 or 0.00005274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00465839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00069052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077014 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00082279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00050842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.24 or 0.00459021 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,920,240 tokens. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

