Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Raised to $74.00 at Truist

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
TNL stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,218. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $61.99.
In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.