Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Raised to $74.00 at Truist

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

TNL stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,218. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $61.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

