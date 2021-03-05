TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Trading Up 9.2%

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s share price was up 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 254,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 176,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

TA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $353.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

