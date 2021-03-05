Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TVTX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $26.34 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

