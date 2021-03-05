Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $69,557.46. Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $52,413.83. Insiders sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,481,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $26.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

