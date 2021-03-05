Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.