Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.35

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.35 and traded as low as C$2.35. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 19,400 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.66. The company has a market cap of C$67.10 million and a PE ratio of 293.75.

In other Tree Island Steel news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja sold 34,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total value of C$85,598.16.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

