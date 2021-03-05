Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Update

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 28th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMT opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 62.98%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.21% of Tremont Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRMT shares. Jonestrading raised their target price on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

