Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,041 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Trex worth $99,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

