Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post sales of $733.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $747.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $723.70 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $594.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

NYSE:TPH opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 12.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.