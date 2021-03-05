Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Position Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period.

NYSE TPH opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

