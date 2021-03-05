Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Trading 6.4% Higher

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.71. 2,061,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,962,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after purchasing an additional 729,462 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $9,284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after purchasing an additional 509,367 shares during the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

