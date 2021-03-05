Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Trading 6.4% Higher

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.71. 2,061,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,962,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after purchasing an additional 729,462 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $9,284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after purchasing an additional 509,367 shares during the last quarter.
About Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
