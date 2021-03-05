Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.43

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.52. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 5,534 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOLWF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

