Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

TCN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,402. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.43. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$5.45 and a twelve month high of C$13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.63.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

