Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCNGF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

OTCMKTS:TCNGF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

