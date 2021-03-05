Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TCN traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.31. The company had a trading volume of 605,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,363. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 33.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$5.45 and a one year high of C$13.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.43.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

