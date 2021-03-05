Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday.

TCN stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 605,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,363. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.43. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$5.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.12.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

