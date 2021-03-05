Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the January 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TCFF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. 2,382,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07. Trillion Energy International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.31.
Trillion Energy International Company Profile
