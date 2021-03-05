Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the January 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TCFF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. 2,382,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07. Trillion Energy International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns oil and gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc in April 2019.

