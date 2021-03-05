TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $33,963.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $32,980.05.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $34,399.35.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $33,623.30.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $33,133.60.
NYSE:TNET traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. 287,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,973. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.90. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TriNet Group by 482.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.
