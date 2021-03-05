TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $33,963.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $32,980.05.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55.

On Wednesday, January 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $34,399.35.

On Wednesday, January 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $33,623.30.

On Wednesday, December 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $33,133.60.

NYSE:TNET traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. 287,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,973. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.90. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TriNet Group by 482.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.