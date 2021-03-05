Trinity Exploration & Production plc (TRIN.L) (LON:TRIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.86

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (TRIN.L) (LON:TRIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.86 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 15.45 ($0.20). Trinity Exploration & Production plc (TRIN.L) shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 800,584 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £59.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

