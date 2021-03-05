Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the January 28th total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.48. 1,093,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.
