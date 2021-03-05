Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the January 28th total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.48. 1,093,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after acquiring an additional 163,145 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 497,334 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 506,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

