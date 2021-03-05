TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 260.2% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 478,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,095,000 after acquiring an additional 345,888 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 202,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,284,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.34. The firm has a market cap of $459.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

