TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.40. 267,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $443.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%. Research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.