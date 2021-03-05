TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.73

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.73 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $816.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 11.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 102.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 129,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 65,401 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

